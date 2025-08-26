Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

GCM Securities Ltd, Gujarat State Financial Corporation, U. Y. Fincorp Ltd and Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2025.

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 278.8 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 44204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5885 shares in the past one month.

 

GCM Securities Ltd lost 9.64% to Rs 0.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Financial Corporation crashed 9.15% to Rs 13.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10896 shares in the past one month.

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd pared 8.14% to Rs 13.21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91918 shares in the past one month.

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd slipped 7.35% to Rs 18.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

