Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

JK Paper Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Swan Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2025.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 9.05% to Rs 6.73 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1064.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 587.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

JK Paper Ltd tumbled 5.79% to Rs 385.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd crashed 5.50% to Rs 551.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd pared 5.32% to Rs 1051.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42356 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd dropped 5.04% to Rs 457. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

