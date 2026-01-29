AGI Greenpac approves acquisition of 19.75% stake in Madoverbuilding AI

The board of AGI Greenpac at its meeting held on 28 January 2026 has approved the acquisition of 19.75% instead of 25% of the paid-up share capital of Madoverbuilding AI.

MOB AI is in the business of building E-commerce marketplace, E-commerce technologies, E-business platforms, embedding lending technologies, trading without and/ or with owned and/ or franchised stores, warehousing and rental capabilities for building, construction and interior materials and related items along with relevant logistic capabilities.

The Company has acquired 14.28% of the paid-up share capital of MOB AI (on fully diluted basis) on completion of Tranche 1 Investment dated 30th May 2025 and will hold an aggregate of 19.75% of the paid-up share capital of MOB AI (on fully diluted basis) on completion of Tranche 2 Investment.

The cost of acquisition is Rs 4.44 crore for both Tranch 1 and Tranch 2.

