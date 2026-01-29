Maharashtra Seamless Q3 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 243 cr

Maharashtra Seamless reported consolidated net profit of Rs 242.65 crore in Q3 FY26, up 30.41% as against Rs 186.06 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, total revenue declined 8.48% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,290.24 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 319.46 crore in Q3 FY26, up 26.89% as against Rs 251.75 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses decreased 16.18% YoY to Rs 967.55 crore. Employee benefits expense rose 8.26% to Rs 33.27 crore, while other expenses were lower by 10.28% at Rs 203.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company said its board has approved the reappointment of S. P. Raj as Whole-time Director for a period of one year, effective 31 March 2026, subject to shareholders approval. It added that Raj is not debarred from holding the office of director under any order of SEBI or any other authority.

Maharashtra Seamless manufactures carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, ERW steel pipes, and casting pipes. The company also operates a windmill.

