AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 49.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 704.83 croreNet profit of AGI Greenpac rose 49.60% to Rs 96.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 704.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 622.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.29% to Rs 322.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 2528.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2417.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales704.83622.33 13 2528.822417.60 5 OPM %21.8723.41 -24.2823.20 - PBDT170.08130.99 30 604.02501.26 21 PBT126.0689.24 41 426.84339.93 26 NP96.6164.58 50 322.44251.33 28
