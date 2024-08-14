AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 8.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.55% to Rs 72.63 croreNet profit of AGI Infra rose 8.02% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.55% to Rs 72.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales72.6368.81 6 OPM %29.6625.30 -PBDT20.6817.69 17 PBT17.5816.17 9 NP14.4113.34 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content