AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 8.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.55% to Rs 72.63 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 8.02% to Rs 14.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.55% to Rs 72.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.