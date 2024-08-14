Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 15.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 734.86 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 15.16% to Rs 38.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 734.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 679.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.734.86679.6811.7510.5284.5972.6158.4247.9438.1433.12