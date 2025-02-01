Income tax exemption limit increased to 12%, rationalization of TCS and TDS; announced by FM

FM propose to exempt withdrawals made under National Savings Scheme (NSS) accounts from tax.
Propose to extend the period of incorporation of startups to 5 years.
Tax Collected on Source on Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 7 lakh. PIT reforms, rationalization of TDS and TCS, will reduce compliance burden. TCS on remittance for education is removed - out of loan taken from specified financial institutions.
TDS threshold limit for rent hiked to 6 lakh. TDS threshold from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for senior citizens.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content