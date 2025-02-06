Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025

Agro Phos India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Sales rise 103.48% to Rs 22.81 crore

Net profit of Agro Phos India reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 103.48% to Rs 22.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales22.8111.21 103 OPM %18.19-125.69 -PBDT3.25-14.53 LP PBT2.77-14.94 LP NP2.47-14.53 LP

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

