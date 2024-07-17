Business Standard
Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit declines 95.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 3.57% to Rs 180.30 crore
Net profit of Agro Tech Foods declined 95.59% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.57% to Rs 180.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 186.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales180.30186.97 -4 OPM %3.386.12 -PBDT5.6411.41 -51 PBT0.286.18 -95 NP0.204.54 -96
First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

