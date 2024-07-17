Atishay standalone net profit rises 881.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.85% to Rs 10.07 croreNet profit of Atishay rose 881.82% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.85% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.076.72 50 OPM %16.482.98 -PBDT2.080.50 316 PBT1.610.17 847 NP1.080.11 882
