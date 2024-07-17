Atishay standalone net profit rises 881.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.85% to Rs 10.07 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Atishay rose 881.82% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.85% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.076.7216.482.982.080.501.610.171.080.11