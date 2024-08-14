Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 38.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 919.35 croreNet profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 38.52% to Rs 30.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 919.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 763.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales919.35763.61 20 OPM %6.5710.82 -PBDT56.4478.61 -28 PBT41.4366.83 -38 NP30.5649.71 -39
