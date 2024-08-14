Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 38.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 919.35 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 38.52% to Rs 30.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 919.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 763.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.919.35763.616.5710.8256.4478.6141.4366.8330.5649.71