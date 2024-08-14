Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 52.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 84.69% to Rs 39.69 croreNet profit of Optimus Finance rose 52.08% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 84.69% to Rs 39.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.6921.49 85 OPM %8.599.12 -PBDT3.051.80 69 PBT2.651.49 78 NP1.460.96 52
