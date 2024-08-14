S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit rises 262.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.88% to Rs 0.95 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of S P Capital Financing rose 262.50% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 93.88% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.950.4974.7467.350.390.110.390.110.290.08