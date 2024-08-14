Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 41.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.18% to Rs 149.08 crore

Net profit of Faze Three declined 41.31% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.18% to Rs 149.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.149.08129.4311.0214.9315.8721.2410.0416.727.2612.37