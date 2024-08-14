Cindrella Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Financial Services declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.050.0260.0000.0500.0500.080.21