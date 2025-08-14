Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI Champdany Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

AI Champdany Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 231.19% to Rs 35.47 crore

Net Loss of AI Champdany Industries reported to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 231.19% to Rs 35.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.4710.71 231 OPM %-22.39-79.08 -PBDT-7.73-8.94 14 PBT-8.41-9.66 13 NP-8.41-10.53 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
