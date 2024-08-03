Decillion Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.70% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Decillion Finance remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.70% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.260.27 -4 OPM %57.6951.85 -PBDT0.140.13 8 PBT0.140.13 8 NP0.100.10 0
