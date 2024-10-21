Airtel offers 5G connectivity along Mumbai Metro's new Aqua Line

Bharti Airtel announced that it is the first telecom service provider to offer uninterrupted 5G connectivity across the ten new stations of the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line. This underground infrastructure is a groundbreaking step to connect the financial capital from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey, spanning the crucial Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) section.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content