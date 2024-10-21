Business Standard
Airtel offers 5G connectivity along Mumbai Metro's new Aqua Line

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Bharti Airtel announced that it is the first telecom service provider to offer uninterrupted 5G connectivity across the ten new stations of the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line. This underground infrastructure is a groundbreaking step to connect the financial capital from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey, spanning the crucial Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) section.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

