India working in every sector and area with unprecedented speed says Prime Minister

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated today that India is working in every sector and area with unprecedented speed. Noting the completion of 125 days of the third term of the government, Modi threw light on the work done in the country. He mentioned the governments approval for 3 crore new pucca houses for the poor, initiation of infrastructure projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore, flagging off of 15 new Vande Bharat Trains, foundation stone laying of 8 new airports, a 2 lakh crore package for the youth, Rs 21,000 crore transferred into the bank accounts of farmers, free treatment scheme for citizens above 70 years of age, installation of rooftop solar plants in about 5 lakh homes, plantation of 90 crore saplings under Ek Ped Maa ke Naam campaign, approval for 12 new industrial nodes, SENSEX and NIFTY growing about 5-7 percent, and Indias forex rising to USD 700 billion dollars among others. The Prime Minister also touched upon the global events taking place in India in the past 125 days and mentioned International SMU, Global Fintech Festival, discussion on Global Semiconductor Ecosystem, International Conference for Renewable Energy and Civil Aviation.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

