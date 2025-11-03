Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 20.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 1353.73 croreNet profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 20.19% to Rs 260.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 216.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 1353.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1186.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1353.731186.64 14 OPM %24.2226.22 -PBDT383.78324.63 18 PBT340.81290.24 17 NP260.19216.48 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content