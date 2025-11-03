Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 27.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 474.42 croreNet profit of Stove Kraft rose 27.75% to Rs 21.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 474.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 418.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales474.42418.31 13 OPM %11.9711.72 -PBDT47.7139.25 22 PBT27.1521.85 24 NP21.3616.72 28
