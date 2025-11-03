Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.29% to Rs 25.41 croreNet loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.29% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.4122.04 15 OPM %-20.11-7.99 -PBDT-3.381.33 PL PBT-4.040.68 PL NP-11.490.69 PL
