GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 107.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 1538.46 croreNet profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 107.08% to Rs 299.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 1538.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1107.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1538.461107.77 39 OPM %25.7718.48 -PBDT412.88205.80 101 PBT401.27193.75 107 NP299.48144.62 107
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content