Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 30.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 101.85 croreNet profit of Vimta Labs rose 30.62% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 101.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales101.8584.74 20 OPM %33.6035.31 -PBDT36.5130.19 21 PBT26.2721.90 20 NP19.9215.25 31
