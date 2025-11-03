Monday, November 03, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 30.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 30.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 101.85 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 30.62% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 101.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales101.8584.74 20 OPM %33.6035.31 -PBDT36.5130.19 21 PBT26.2721.90 20 NP19.9215.25 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

