Shyam Metalics &amp; Energy consolidated net profit rises 36.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 8.36% to Rs 3611.61 crore
Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 36.29% to Rs 278.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 204.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 3611.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3333.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3611.613333.03 8 OPM %13.5012.42 -PBDT511.99406.96 26 PBT376.13248.91 51 NP278.14204.08 36
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

