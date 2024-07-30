Sales rise 8.36% to Rs 3611.61 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 36.29% to Rs 278.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 204.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 3611.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3333.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3611.613333.0313.5012.42511.99406.96376.13248.91278.14204.08