Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.00 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.97% to Rs 1218.00 crore

Net loss of Sterlite Technologies reported to Rs 48.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 54.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.97% to Rs 1218.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1522.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1218.001522.006.9014.0622.00144.00-60.0063.00-48.0054.00