Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 74.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 2308.59 croreNet profit of Vardhman Textiles rose 74.76% to Rs 238.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 2308.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2318.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2308.592318.30 0 OPM %15.079.29 -PBDT409.04286.18 43 PBT312.05181.51 72 NP238.50136.47 75
