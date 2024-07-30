Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 37.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.07% to Rs 29.01 crore

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments rose 37.15% to Rs 26.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.07% to Rs 29.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.0121.8098.5598.1228.5921.3928.5421.3426.8419.57