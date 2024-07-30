Skipper consolidated net profit rises 99.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.86% to Rs 1091.74 croreNet profit of Skipper rose 99.51% to Rs 32.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 96.86% to Rs 1091.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 554.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1091.74554.58 97 OPM %9.5910.84 -PBDT57.6135.73 61 PBT43.1023.30 85 NP32.4216.25 100
