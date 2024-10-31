Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 2.75%, rises for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 2.75%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 3079.05, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.48% in last one year as compared to a 27.41% gain in NIFTY and a 54.09% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3079.05, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 24194.3. The Sensex is at 79405.35, down 0.67%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has dropped around 5.36% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22374.95, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92922 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.8 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Majhi unveils web portal for Odisha vision document, seeks people's opinion

sensex, stock market, share market

Waaree Energies extends rally after strong debut; zooms 81% over IPO price

Everything Apple announced this week

Missed Apple's exciting week of Mac announcements? Here is a quick recap

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 500 pts at 79,450, Nifty at 24,200; IT, FMCG, financials drag

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

LIVE: India wants to go 'beyond disengagement', this would 'take time,' says Rajnath Singh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon