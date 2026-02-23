Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd, DEE Development Engineers Ltd, V R Films & Studios Ltd and Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2026.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd surged 19.39% to Rs 7.02 at 23-Feb-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd soared 13.99% to Rs 85.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14319 shares in the past one month.

DEE Development Engineers Ltd spiked 13.17% to Rs 262. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10210 shares in the past one month.

V R Films & Studios Ltd spurt 11.70% to Rs 14.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1585 shares in the past one month.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd jumped 10.71% to Rs 62. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 716 shares in the past one month.

