Monday, February 23, 2026 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd, DEE Development Engineers Ltd, V R Films & Studios Ltd and Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2026.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd, DEE Development Engineers Ltd, V R Films & Studios Ltd and Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2026.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd surged 19.39% to Rs 7.02 at 23-Feb-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd soared 13.99% to Rs 85.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14319 shares in the past one month.

DEE Development Engineers Ltd spiked 13.17% to Rs 262. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10210 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on Feb 25: What to expect from S26 series, Buds 4

Stock market on Monday, Feb 23.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 350 pts; Nifty eyes 25,700 mark; IDFC First slides 16%, UPL down 15%

Pine Labs

Pine Labs shares advance 4% on multi-year contracts from three OMCs

Voda Idea stock outlook: Upside momentum seems capped around ₹13.20, says Choice Equity Broking.

Voda Idea down 15% from recent high; Should you buy, sell or hold stock?

FIIs have cut their stake in Indian IT cos

FIIs cut stake in IT firms in Q3FY26 amid AI woes; here's what data shows

V R Films & Studios Ltd spurt 11.70% to Rs 14.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1585 shares in the past one month.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd jumped 10.71% to Rs 62. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 716 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with moderate gains; auto shares advance

Indices trade with moderate gains; auto shares advance

IDFC First Bank tumbles after disclosing Rs 590-crore fraud at Chandigarh branch

IDFC First Bank tumbles after disclosing Rs 590-crore fraud at Chandigarh branch

Hindustan Zinc partners with Tripura Group

Hindustan Zinc partners with Tripura Group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lotus Chocolate drops as Telangana facility to halt operations for 15 days

Lotus Chocolate drops as Telangana facility to halt operations for 15 days

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayShree Ram Twistex IPOGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyClean Max Enviro IPODrug Lord El Mencho KilledCBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance