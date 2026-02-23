Monday, February 23, 2026 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd and Kitex Garments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 February 2026.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd and Kitex Garments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 February 2026.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd surged 15.01% to Rs 45.21 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 46.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd soared 9.95% to Rs 390.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88032 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31068 shares in the past one month.

BLS International Services Ltd spiked 8.23% to Rs 290.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

AU Small Finance Bank share price

AU SFB tanks 7%; de-empanelment may trigger trust deficit, say analysts

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may introduce anti-spoiler feature for text messages: What's new

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties inks pact to develop land parcel in Thane, eyes ₹7.5k cr

Stock market on Monday, Feb 23.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 350 pts; Nifty eyes 25,700 mark; IDFC First slides 16%, UPL down 15%

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO

Gaudium IVF IPO fully booked on Day 2, retail investors lead; GMP at 10%

CIE Automotive India Ltd exploded 7.07% to Rs 502.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15656 shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd added 6.15% to Rs 197.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lotus Chocolate drops as Telangana facility to halt operations for 15 days

Lotus Chocolate drops as Telangana facility to halt operations for 15 days

Urban Company achieves major milestone for its on-demand housekeeping services

Urban Company achieves major milestone for its on-demand housekeeping services

SEPC order book surges to Rs 10,455-cr amid strong mining, construction wins

SEPC order book surges to Rs 10,455-cr amid strong mining, construction wins

R&B Denims rises after securing Rs 216-cr denim fabric orders

R&B Denims rises after securing Rs 216-cr denim fabric orders

US stocks edge up in volatile moves, trade policy stays in place

US stocks edge up in volatile moves, trade policy stays in place

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayShree Ram Twistex IPOGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyClean Max Enviro IPODrug Lord El Mencho KilledCBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance