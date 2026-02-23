Voda Idea down 15% from recent high; Should you buy, sell or hold stock?
Vodafone Idea stock is currently witnessing a distribution phase rather than an uptrend, says Hitesh Tailor of Choice Broking. Here are the key levels to watch out for as per the technical analyst.
Vodafone Idea (Voda Idea) stock is seen trading with a negative bias for the third straight trading session after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced a higher margin for the stock contract trading in the derivatives segment, effective from the March F&O series. The NSE in a circular dated February 18, 2026, imposed an additional exposure margin of 15 per cent on stocks in the equity derivatives segment where the top 10 clients account for more than 20 per cent of the Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL). Based on the last three months rolling data, 18 stocks including Voda Idea fell under these particular criteria. Other prominent F&O stocks to face higher margins requirement from the March series include - Aurobindo Pharma, Bandhan Bank, Glenmark Pharma, RBL Bank, SAIL, DLF, JSW Energy and Manappuram Finance. READ MORE Analysts fear that the higher margin on select F&O stocks could dampen short-term sentiment at these counters. "The NSE's 15% additional margin, effective March 2026, aims to curb concentration risk, likely reducing liquidity and open interest as leveraged traders unwind positions. While this discourages speculation and acts as a short-term price dampener, it may increase temporary volatility," says Hitesh Tailor of Choice Equity Broking. Meanwhile, Voda Idea stock has declined 6 per cent in the last three trading sessions. At 12:40 PM, Voda Idea traded with a loss of 2 per cent at ₹10.95 after touching an intra-day low of ₹10.87 on the NSE in an otherwise positive Monday trade. In comparison, the Sensex and the Nifty were up 0.4 per cent each. Historical data shows, that Voda Idea stock has shed 15.1 per cent from its December high of ₹12.80. This is second successive month, wherein the stock is seen trading with a net loss. Technical analysts highlight that the stock seems to be in consolidate mode and has been facing consistently resistance in the ₹12 - ₹13 zone. "Vodafone Idea has been consolidating around the ₹12 mark for the past three months, reflecting persistent supply in the ₹12–₹13 zone. The stock has repeatedly faced rejection near this band, indicating overhead resistance and on-going profit booking," says Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking. Here's a detailed technical outlook on Voda Idea stock by Hitesh Tailor:
Vodafone IdeaCurrent Market Price: ₹10.95
Hitesh Tailor believes that the current trend in the stock is a distribution phase rather than a confirmed uptrend, as the ₹12 - ₹13 resistance zone coincides with a prior breakdown region and long-term moving average resistance. The analyst adds that the upside momentum for Voda Idea is likely to remain capped, unless and until the stock delivers a decisive weekly close above ₹13.20. From a technical standpoint, Tailor sees immediate support for the stock in the ₹9.50 – ₹10 range, which has emerged as a strong demand zone in recent months. The analyst from Choice Equity Broking cautions that a sustained breach below ₹9.50 could trigger fresh downside toward ₹8 – ₹8.50 levels. "Momentum indicators such as RSI are hovering near the 58–60 zones but are facing resistance, indicating limited bullish strength unless broader participation improves," explains Tailor. Technically, the Voda Idea stock remains range-bound between ₹10 - ₹13; a decisive breakout above ₹13.20 is essential to signal a meaningful trend reversal, says the analyst. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 12:53 PM IST