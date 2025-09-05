Friday, September 05, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akshar Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Akshar Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Rajnish Wellness Ltd, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd and Fiem Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 September 2025.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Rajnish Wellness Ltd, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd and Fiem Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 September 2025.

Akshar Spintex Ltd lost 7.14% to Rs 0.52 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Shiva Texyarn Ltd tumbled 7.06% to Rs 183.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 677 shares in the past one month.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd crashed 6.80% to Rs 0.96. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 147.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 153.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea up 13% on heavy volumes; trades higher for 3rd straight day

Tarun Sharma, CEO PEP brands

PEP Brands targets 30-35% growth in FY26, founders eye IPO in 3-4 years

dividend stocks

Raining dividends on D-Street: 113 stocks go ex-date next week; full list

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks volatile; Sensex flat, Nifty below 24,750; Auto, Metal rise; IT drags

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, husband in ₹60 cr cheating case

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd dropped 6.56% to Rs 557.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16254 shares in the past one month.

Fiem Industries Ltd plummeted 5.76% to Rs 2053. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7673 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yasho Inds signs major 15-year deal with global MNC for lubricant additives supply

Yasho Inds signs major 15-year deal with global MNC for lubricant additives supply

Volumes soar at SKF India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SKF India Ltd counter

Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 24,750; metal shares shine

Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 24,750; metal shares shine

Prostarm Info Systems wins LoA for 150MW/300 MWh Standalone BESS project

Prostarm Info Systems wins LoA for 150MW/300 MWh Standalone BESS project

Rajesh Power Services wins order worth Rs 61.53 cr

Rajesh Power Services wins order worth Rs 61.53 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon