Friday, September 05, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 24,750; metal shares shine

Barometers pare losses; Nifty above 24,750; metal shares shine

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks pared all early losses and traded with minor gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,750 mark. Metal shares advanced after declining in the previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 60.16 points or 0.07% to 80,778.17. The Nifty 50 index rose 27.60 points or 0.11% to 24,762.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.27%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,086 shares rose and 1,927 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.54% to 9,668.10. The index shed 0.62% in the past trading session.

Also Read

Tarun Sharma, CEO PEP brands

PEP Brands targets 30-35% growth in FY26, founders eye IPO in 3-4 years

dividend stocks

Raining dividends on D-Street: 113 stocks go ex-date next week; full list

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks volatile; Sensex flat, Nifty below 24,750; Auto, Metal rise; IT drags

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, husband in ₹60 cr cheating case

Lava Bold N1 5G

Lava Bold N1 5G with 5000mAh battery launched starting at Rs 7,499: Details

National Aluminium Company (up 1.51%), NMDC (up 1.2%), Vedanta (up 1.02%), Steel Authority of India (up 1%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.67%), Tata Steel (up 0.39%), Adani Enterprises (up 0.32%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.27%), Jindal Stainless (up 0.27%) and Jindal Steel (up 0.24%) advanced.

On the other hand, Welspun Corp (down 1%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.26%) and JSW Steel (down 0.05%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.25% to 6.478 from the previous close of 6.491.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.2800 compared with its close of 88.1200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.21% to Rs 106,645.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.25% to 98.04.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.43% to 4.158.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 19 cents or 0.28% to $66.80 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

PNC Infratech rose 1.53% after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a major infrastructure project in Bihar, valued at approximately Rs 495.54 crore.

Shriram Properties rose 0.68%. The company has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for approximately 6.5 acres of prime land in North Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 500 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prostarm Info Systems wins LoA for 150MW/300 MWh Standalone BESS project

Prostarm Info Systems wins LoA for 150MW/300 MWh Standalone BESS project

Rajesh Power Services wins order worth Rs 61.53 cr

Rajesh Power Services wins order worth Rs 61.53 cr

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

TCS partners with Govt. of Odisha

Ola Electric extends losing streak; shares still 52% above July low

Ola Electric extends losing streak; shares still 52% above July low

Shriram Properties gains after inking JDA to develop residential apartment in Bengaluru

Shriram Properties gains after inking JDA to develop residential apartment in Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon