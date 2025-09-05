Friday, September 05, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yasho Inds signs major 15-year deal with global MNC for lubricant additives supply

Yasho Inds signs major 15-year deal with global MNC for lubricant additives supply

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Yasho Industries said that it has entered into a long-term supply agreement with a leading multinational corporation (MNC) for the supply of lubricant additives.

The material will be supplied from Yasho Industries Pakhajan facility over a 15-year period. The sales price will be determined based on a pre-agreed pricing formula with the customer.

The company plans to set up the required plant at the facility within the next 12 to 18 months, with commercial supply expected to commence by Q4 FY27.

As part of the agreement, the company will receive an advance to set up the required manufacturing facility. The deal is expected to generate approximately Rs 150 crore in annual revenue, beginning from the end of FY27.

 

The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the counterparty, and the contract does not fall under the category of related party transactions.

Parag Jhaveri, managing director & CEO of Yasho Industries, said that, The execution of this agreement marks a significant milestone for our Company. It underscores the confidence that global customers place in our capabilities, reliability, and quality standards. With this partnership, we are strengthening our growth pipeline and securing long-term business visibility and sustainability.

Yasho Industries is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals, food antioxidants, aroma chemicals, rubber accelerators and lubricant additives. It has a wide geographical presence with exports to Europe, America, Middle East and Asia.

The companys consolidated net profit was at Rs 3.64 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 13.9% year on year to Rs 198.64 crore in Q1 FY26.

Shares of Yasho Industries fell 2.19% to Rs 1,832.50 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

