Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 48.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.89% to Rs 295.58 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Shera Energy rose 48.69% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.89% to Rs 295.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 201.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.295.58201.225.625.287.725.716.314.453.972.67