Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 48.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.89% to Rs 295.58 croreNet profit of Shera Energy rose 48.69% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.89% to Rs 295.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 201.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales295.58201.22 47 OPM %5.625.28 -PBDT7.725.71 35 PBT6.314.45 42 NP3.972.67 49
