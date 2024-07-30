Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.44% to Rs 331.30 croreNet profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 37.18% to Rs 114.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 331.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 282.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales331.30282.10 17 OPM %32.6923.64 -PBDT159.50121.60 31 PBT151.40114.20 33 NP114.0083.10 37
