Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indiamart Intermesh rose 37.18% to Rs 114.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 331.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 282.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.331.30282.1032.6923.64159.50121.60151.40114.20114.0083.10