AksharChem (India) standalone net profit declines 38.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 96.96 croreNet profit of AksharChem (India) declined 38.26% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 96.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales96.9685.91 13 OPM %6.617.26 -PBDT5.025.05 -1 PBT1.031.59 -35 NP0.711.15 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content