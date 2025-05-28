Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alacrity Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alacrity Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 31.01% to Rs 84.29 crore

Net Loss of Alacrity Securities reported to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.01% to Rs 84.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.24% to Rs 12.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 67.08% to Rs 570.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 341.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales84.29122.17 -31 570.07341.20 67 OPM %-8.072.82 -2.214.90 - PBDT-6.662.44 PL 16.3216.65 -2 PBT-6.812.51 PL 15.8916.45 -3 NP-5.14-0.72 -614 12.0511.45 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lesha Industries standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Lesha Industries standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 45.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 45.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wardwizard Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wardwizard Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 5.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 5.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon