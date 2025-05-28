Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 5.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 112.19% to Rs 1800.55 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 5.54% to Rs 272.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 112.19% to Rs 1800.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 848.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.29% to Rs 549.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 612.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.37% to Rs 3323.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2350.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1800.55848.57 112 3323.072350.58 41 OPM %16.6037.29 -14.2222.83 - PBDT397.82404.13 -2 819.47895.27 -8 PBT378.17387.88 -3 748.77828.23 -10 NP272.77288.78 -6 549.65612.72 -10

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

