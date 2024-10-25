Alankit consolidated net profit rises 51.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.55% to Rs 64.35 croreNet profit of Alankit rose 51.44% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 48.55% to Rs 64.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales64.3543.32 49 OPM %8.4110.66 -PBDT8.316.49 28 PBT6.154.58 34 NP3.152.08 51
