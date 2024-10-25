IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 34.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 23.30% to Rs 7445.01 croreNet profit of IDBI Bank rose 34.32% to Rs 1860.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1385.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 23.30% to Rs 7445.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6038.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income7445.016038.35 23 OPM %62.6571.84 -PBDT2469.872396.95 3 PBT2469.872396.95 3 NP1860.801385.40 34
