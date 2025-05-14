Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 731.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.11% to Rs 230.36 croreNet profit of Manali Petrochemicals rose 731.54% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.11% to Rs 230.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 256.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.58% to Rs 29.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 897.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1032.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales230.36256.28 -10 897.121032.35 -13 OPM %9.136.75 -6.504.33 - PBDT26.2720.67 27 72.3564.21 13 PBT19.1513.54 41 45.2638.89 16 NP10.811.30 732 29.3119.21 53
