Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma slips after Q4 PAT drops 12% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Alembic Pharma slips after Q4 PAT drops 12% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 4.04% to Rs 867.35 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 12.11% to Rs 156.63 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 178.21 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew 16.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,769.64 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 191.95 crore in Q4 FY25, up 4.98% from Rs 182.85 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

EBIDTA grew 9% YoY to Rs 266 crore while EBIDTA margin stood at 16% during the period under review.

On the segmental front, API revenue was Rs 342 crore (up 4% YoY). In the Formulations business, India revenue was Rs 545 crore (up 8% YoY), US revenue was Rs 508 crore (up 20% YoY) and Ex-US revenue was Rs 375 crore (up 43% YoY).

 

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 5.49% to Rs 582.01 crore despite of 7.12% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,672.08 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Also Read

markets highlights

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 156 pts, Nifty at 24,379; PSB index tanks 5%; SMIDs 2%

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Profit marginally rises 3% to ₹5,048 crore

anthrax Thailand, anthrax outbreak 2025, Thailand anthrax cases, anthrax symptoms, anthrax prevention, Bacillus anthracis, cutaneous anthrax, inhalation anthrax, gastrointestinal anthrax, anthrax in livestock, anthrax death Thailand, doxycycline anth

Thailand reports anthrax outbreak after rare death: What you should know

Murugappa

CG Power tanks 8% on heavy volumes post Q4 results; check details

Oil refinery

Oil prices rebound nearly 3% after drop, but oversupply fears weigh

Shaunak Amin, MD, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, said, India-Branded Business displayed improved performance, backed by Specialty therapies. While the Animal Health division continued to outperform through a strong portfolio of trusted brands. By deepening our engagement with healthcare professionals and expanding our product pipeline, we have laid a solid foundation for strong, consistent growth, going forward. Our Ex-US business delivered a strong growth of 43% across all markets whereas the US business grew by 20% during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per share having face value of Rs 2 each, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. The company manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Its research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries including the US FDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DCM Shriram jumps after Q4 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 179 cr

DCM Shriram jumps after Q4 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 179 cr

One 97 Communications allots 63,108 equity shares under ESOS

One 97 Communications allots 63,108 equity shares under ESOS

Stocks Slide as Trade Tensions Rise; Nasdaq Drops 133 Points, Energy Sector Hit Hard

Stocks Slide as Trade Tensions Rise; Nasdaq Drops 133 Points, Energy Sector Hit Hard

Vedant Fashions slides after Q4 PAT fall 13% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 8/sh

Vedant Fashions slides after Q4 PAT fall 13% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 8/sh

JBM Auto Q4 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 72 cr

JBM Auto Q4 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon