DCM Shriram jumps after Q4 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 179 cr

DCM Shriram jumps after Q4 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 179 cr

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

DCM Shriram rallied 4.57% to Rs 1,064.80 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 51.88% to Rs 178.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 117.80 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 19.9% YoY to Rs 2,876.76 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 52.84% to Rs 269.79 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before depreciation interest and tax (PBDIT) stood at Rs 426 crore, recording the growth of 47% as compared with Rs 289 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, revenue from Chemicals & Vinly stood at Rs 1011 crore (up 39% YoY), Sugar & Ethanol grew 16% YoY to Rs 1,022 crore while Fenesta Building Systems rose 4% YoY to Rs 218 crore .

 

Further, revenue from the Shriram Farm Solutions (SFS) segment was Rs 86 crore (up 17.81% YoY), Fenesta Building System segment revenue was Rs 363 crore (up 2.54% YoY), and that from Bioseed was Rs 103 crore (up 41.1% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.15% to Rs 604.27 crore on 11% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 1,2077 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Ajay Shriram, chairman & senior managing director, and Vikram Shriram, vice chairman & managing director, said, Global and domestic caustic prices were better supported in the current financial year although they were volatile. Domestic demand for Caustic soda has improved, however Chlorine was under pressure, hence the ECU prices are still suboptimal. We have commissioned most of our major projects in Chemicals in the current year with reasonable capacity utilisation, leading to volume led growth and better cost structure. The chlorine downstream projects, once operational, will further enhance the utilization rates of Chlor-alkali and strengthen the Chemicals business.

Sugar & Ethanol business is stable with increase in prices over last couple of months and consequently margins. The sugar stocks for SS 2025 in India are expected to be lower than last year on account of lower production which shall also support the prices. We have commissioned 12 TPD CBG Project in March 2025. There is a need for fundamental shift in Sugar policy framework, in order to make it remunerative for the farmers as well as manufacturers.

Fenesta business is strategically prioritizing accelerated growth in its core segment, while also expanding into new revenue platforms such as Facade, Wooden doors and Hardware.

Shriram Farm Solutions continues to focus on providing research driven and differentiated products to farmers and leveraging digital platforms to expand farmer engagement. Leveraging our strong balance sheet, we are strategically expanding into adjacencies to drive scale, enhance operational integration, and maximize cost efficiencies, positioning ourselves for sustained competitive advantage.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend of Rs 3.40 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY25. The company has fixed the record date as Tuesday, 2 August 2025. If declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, dividend shall be paid to all eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of AGM.

DCM Shriram is a diversified Indian conglomerate with a broad business portfolio spanning agri-rural sectors, including urea, sugar, ethanol, and farm solutions, as well as R&D-driven hybrid seeds. Its chloro-vinyl business covers products like caustic soda, chlorine, aluminum chloride, calcium carbide, PVC resins, PVC compounds, power, and cement. Additionally, through its value-added Fenesta Building Systems division, the company manufactures UPVC and aluminum windows and doors.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

