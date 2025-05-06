Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
One 97 Communications allots 63,108 equity shares under ESOS

One 97 Communications allots 63,108 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
One 97 Communications has allotted 63,108 equity shares under ESOS on 06 May 2025. Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 63,78,45,483 (consisting of 63,78,45,483 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each) to Rs 63,79,08,591 (consisting of 63,79,08,591 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).

First Published: May 06 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

