Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM IST
Home / Markets / News / CG Power tanks 8% on heavy volumes post Q4 results; check details

CG Power tanks 8% on heavy volumes post Q4 results; check details

CG Power share price: The company said the order backlog remains robust at ₹9,909 crore and continues to be on an upward trajectory

Murugappa

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CG Power and Industrial Solutions share price today

 
Share price of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, the Murugappa Group company, tanked 8 per cent to ₹584 on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, after the company announced its March 2025 quarter results.
 
At 03:03 PM, CG Power shares were quoting 6 per cent lower at ₹595.95, as compared to a 0.15 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Average trading volume on the counter jumped over six-fold today with a combined 5.5 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹518.35 on April 7, 2025.
 

CG Power Q4 results 2025

 
The company's reported standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin contracted 20 bps to 15.9 per cent in Q4FY25 from 16.1 per cent in Q4FY24.
 
Ebitda margins of the industrial systems segment declined to 11.8 per cent from 14.6 per cent in the previous-year quarter. The fall in margins came amid rise in commodity prices, increasing share of Railways business, and investment in consumer business, the management said.
 
Sales grew 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) at ₹2,563 crore, while profit after tax increased 15 per cent Y-o-Y and 13 per cent Q-o-Q at ₹275 crore.

Order intake for Q4FY25 was at ₹3,650 crore as against ₹3,636 crore in the previous quarter i.e. Q3FY25. Unexecuted order backlog as of Q4 was ₹9,909 crore, against ₹8,952 crore in Q3.
 
The company said the order backlog remains robust at ₹9,909 crore and continues to be on an upward trajectory, offering strong revenue visibility for the upcoming fiscal year.
 

About Murugappa Group

 
A 124-year-old conglomerate, with presence across India and the world, the ₹77,800-crore Murugappa Group has diverse businesses in agriculture, engineering, financial services and more.
 
The Group has nine listed companies: Carborundum Universal, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Coromandel International, EID Parry (India), Shanthi Gears, Tube Investments of India, and Wendt India.
 
Brands such as Ajax, Hercules, BSA, Montra, Montra Electric, Mach City, Chola, Chola MS, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Shanthi Gears, CUMI, Gromor, Paramfos, Parry's are part of the Group's illustrious stable.
 
Abrasives, technical ceramics, electro minerals, electric vehicles, auto components, fans, transformers, signalling equipment for railways, bicycles, fertilisers, sugar, tea and several other products make up the Group's business interests.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks CG power and industrial solutions Murugappan Group stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

