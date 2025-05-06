Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedant Fashions slides after Q4 PAT fall 13% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 8/sh

Vedant Fashions slides after Q4 PAT fall 13% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 8/sh

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Vedant Fashions dropped 4.89% to Rs 751.50 after the company reported 12.68% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.10 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 115.79 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations increased 1.17% to Rs 367.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax fell 8.93% to Rs 134.70 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 147.92 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses increased 6.45% year on year to Rs 254.79 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 45.01 crore (up 19.01% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 136.23 crore (up 3.06% YoY).

 

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit declined 6.20% to Rs 388.47 crore on a 1.38% increase in revenue to Rs 1,386.48 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

Vedant Fashions is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling readymade ethnic wear for men, women and kids primarily in India under the brand names Manyavar, Mohey, Mebaz, Twamev and Manthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JBM Auto Q4 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 72 cr

JBM Auto Q4 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Bank of Baroda leads losers in 'A' group

Bank of Baroda leads losers in 'A' group

Ksolves India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ksolves India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Board of KPIT Technologies approves acquisition of Caresoft's engineering solutions biz

Board of KPIT Technologies approves acquisition of Caresoft's engineering solutions biz

KPIT Technologies acquires Caresoft's engineering solutions biz

KPIT Technologies acquires Caresoft's engineering solutions biz

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon